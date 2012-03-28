NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. Treasures erased narrow gains and traded flat to slightly lower on the day after the Treasury's $35 billion sale of five-year notes drew tepid demand.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, up 1/32 before the sale, was down 2/32 in price, yielding 2.19 percent, immediately afterward.

Ian Lyngen, senior government strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut, said the auction was "lackluster," with non-dealer bids at 53.2 percent of the total compared with a 57 percent norm.

The tail, or the difference between the high and median bids, was 1.4 basis points. Dealers were awarded 46.8 percent of the sale, higher than the 43 percent average for the last four 5-year note auctions, Lyngen said.

The ratio of bids received over those accepted was 2.85 versus an average 3.02 bid-to-cover ratio over the last four 5-year Treasury note sales.

"The five-year sector was trading slightly better on the day ahead of the auction, building in no outright or curve concession," Lyngen added. Treasuries sold off after the auction results were released. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich)