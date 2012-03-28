(Adds comment, updates prices)
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. Treasuries erased narrow
gains and moved lower on Wednesday after the Treasury's $35
billion sale of five-year notes drew tepid demand.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, up 1/32
before the sale, was down 3/32 in price afterward, its yield
rising to 2.20 percent.
"Today's five-year note auction was poorly bid and the first
to tail since July," said Thomas Simons, vice president and
money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.
The tail, or the difference between the high and median
bids, was 1.4 basis points, according to one measure and 1.2
basis points according to another.
After the July 2011 five-year note auction, the most recent
auction to tail, the five-year note "continued to sell off into
the close," Simons said.
The note, which yielded about 1.03 percent at the 1 p.m. EDT
(1700 GMT) bidding deadline, yielded 1.045 percent a half hour
after the sale.
Dealers were awarded 46.8 percent of the sale, higher than
the 43 percent average for the last four 5-year note auctions,
said Ian Lyngen, senior government strategist at CRT Capital
Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
The auction was "lackluster," he said, with non-dealer bids
at 53.2 percent of the total compared with a 57 percent norm.
The ratio of bids received over those accepted was 2.85
versus an average 3.02 bid-to-cover ratio over the last four
5-year Treasury note sales.
"The five-year sector was trading slightly better on the day
ahead of the auction, building in no outright or curve
concession," Lyngen added. Treasuries sold off after the auction
results were released.
(Editing by Andrea Evans)