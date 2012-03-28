* Bonds assess economic growth, Fed outlook
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. Treasuries prices fell
on Wednesday after weak demand for a debt sale dampened gains
built on Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's assurances U.S.
interest rates will remain low.
In a day of choppy trade, the lackluster reception for $35
billion in five-year notes overshadowed weaker than forecast
durable goods orders that earlier lifted bond prices from
session lows.
Another influence was the Fed's purchase of $4.81 billion of
Treasuries maturing between August 2020 and November 2021. The
purchases helped the bond market erase its morning losses,
leaving it flat to slightly higher by early afternoon before the
Treasury auction.
Treasury losses widened when the stock market began to erase
some of the day's worst losses and the S&P 500 index clung to
the 1,400 level, hurting the bid for safe-haven U.S. debt.
In afternoon trade, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
was down 5/32, its yield rising to 2.20 percent from
2.18 percent late on Tuesday.
"The market is still trying to digest Ben Bernanke's recent
remarks to determine where yields should be at this point," said
James Barnes, senior fixed income portfolio manager at National
Penn Investors Trust Company in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.
"The market has to weigh the last FOMC policy statement and
what Ben Bernanke has said since then and decide whether the
first move up in rates will be as late as 2014," Barnes said.
Bonds gave back some of Tuesday's gains, as traders pared
back bullish bets in anticipation of possible hints from Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke in a rare television interview
that the U.S. central bank might embark on a third round of
large-scale bond purchase, known as QE3, to boost sluggish U.S.
economic growth.
Bernanke told ABC news on Tuesday, "It's far too early to
declare victory" in the domestic recovery, a view which he
expressed on Monday. Those remarks helped shore up the bond
market after it saw the worst weekly sell-off since last
June more than a week ago.
Despite some promising signs from the labor market and less
financial distress in Europe, Bernanke said, "We need to be
cautious and make sure this is sustainable."
The improvement in the U.S. economy appears to have
plateaued with mild pullbacks in housing and manufacturing
activities. More data suggesting first-quarter gross domestic
product could fall short of an expected 1.9 percent
growth rate could stoke recession fears and fuel bets the Fed
would implement QE3.
The government said durable goods orders rose
2.2 percent in February after a surprising 3.6 percent drop in
January. Analysts had predicted a 3.0 percent increase.
The mildly weaker-than-expected readings on demand for
airplanes, refrigerators and other big-ticket items helped the
market pare losses, but they were not enough to change the
market direction.
The 30-year bond was down 8/32, its yield rising
to 3.31 percent from 3.30 percent on Tuesday. The 30-year
is below its 4-1/2-month high of 3.4920 percent set last Monday
and its 200-day moving average of 3.3628 percent.
