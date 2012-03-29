* Revised U.S. jobless data seen arguing for continued easy policy

* U.S. Fed sells $8.62 bln in short-dated debt

* Treasury yields hover at two-week lows

* 7-year auction gets decent bid (Updates comment, prices, changes byline)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, March 29 U.S. government debt prices rose on Thursday after jobless claims figures undercut optimism about U.S. job growth and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said again the economy's recovery was relatively weak.

New jobless claims fell to a fresh four-year low last week, the government said, but the report also contained figures revised from 2007 based on updated seasonal adjustment calculations, including a significant upward revision for the previous week's number. This led to talk that recent declines in new jobless claims might be less significant than first thought.

The notion that U.S. job growth is still in low gear reinforced Fed Chairman Bernanke's recent emphasis on the labor market, with investors seeing that focus as arguing for a continuation of accommodative monetary policy and more large-scale purchases of Treasuries by the Fed aimed at accelerating economic growth.

Bernanke told students at George Washington University on Thursday that U.S. growth was below its long-term trend, still in a relatively weak recovery following the 2007-09 financial crisis.

"Right now Bernanke is out there in public and the story he's telling is that interest rates are not going to rise anytime soon," said Jeffrey Cleveland, senior economist at Payden & Rygel in Los Angeles, California. "Instead, he sounds skeptical about the jobs data. So there has been more dovish talk for the market to digest.

"To the extent that yields recently rose on the idea that a third round of quantitative easing (QE3) was off the table, yields are now moving lower on the idea that the jobs market might not be as robust as thought and QE3 is more likely," Cleveland said.

This ambivalence makes next week's report on March U.S. employment "critical," he said.

Nagging worries about the euro zone's fiscal woes also helped revive the bid for U.S. government debt.

"Italian and Spanish debt yields have moved up and yields on safe-haven German bunds are down," said Michael Materasso, portfolio manager and co-chair of the fixed-income policy committee at Franklin Templeton, the latter with $727 billion in assets under management as of Feb. 29 and upwards of $300 billion in fixed-income assets under management.

Italian 10-year yields rose to their highest in nearly a month and last stood up 11 bps at 5.22 percent.

Selling pressure was also seen in other peripheral markets, particularly for Spanish debt where investor appetite faltered ahead of Friday's highly anticipated budget announcement, and as workers struck to protest against sweeping reforms.

"Peripheral yields are up. Chinese and U.S. stocks are down again. It's basically a risk-off trade," Materasso said.

In late trade, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 11/32 in price, its yield easing to 2.16 percent from 2.20 percent on Wednesday.

The 30-year bond was up 21/32, its yield easing to 3.27 percent from 3.31 percent on Wednesday.

Longer-dated yields have stayed below their 200-day moving averages, signaling the bond market has stabilized after a steep sell-off two weeks ago.

The Fed sold $8.62 billion in Treasuries due in two to three years, which was a part of its $400 billion "Operation Twist" to help hold down long-term interest rates. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)