* Treasuries edge up after Q1 retreat
* Eye on U.S. ISM manufacturing index, forecast at 53.0
* Euro zone factory sector contracted for 8th month
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. government debt prices
rose on Monday as weakness in Europe's factory sector brought
out some bargain hunters and others skeptical of the view that
bonds are on the verge of a bear market.
The Treasury market's gains in the first trading day of the
second quarter followed a first-quarter retreat in which
investors had shown willingness to choose riskier assets over
safe-havens like Treasuries.
"The outright attractiveness of U.S. rate levels is drawing
in real money buyers," said Thomas Simons, money market
economist at Jefferies & Co. in New York.
Data from the euro zone showed its manufacturing sector
shrank for the eighth straight month in March, according to
Markit's Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index.
Following the European data the market was awaiting the U.S.
Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) manufacturing index for
March, which is due at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) and is expected to
read 53.0, up a bit from the February reading of 52.4. Readings
above 50 point to expansion in the sector.
"The week will be dominated by Friday's release of the March
employment data, but the March ISM manufacturing survey is what
the market is looking at immediately ahead," said Simons.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 8/32 in
price, its yield easing to 2.19 percent from 2.22 percent on
Friday.
The 30-year bond rose 17/32 in price, its yield
easing to 3.32 percent from 3.35 percent on Friday.
"From a longer-term fundamental perspective, U.S. Treasury
yields will need to rise, but a bear market is not going to
start right now," said Eric Stein, vice president and portfolio
manager at Eaton Vance Management in Boston.
Central banks are conducting monetary policy to keep
interest rates low "for a very long period of time" and gains in
U.S. Treasuries prices over the last several days resulted "from
an explicit campaign by the Federal Reserve - Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke and New York Fed President William Dudley, in
particular - to talk down U.S. rates," he said.
Bernanke, in a series of discussions last week, emphasized
it was too soon to declare victory in the U.S. economic recovery
from a deep financial crisis and warned policymakers against
becoming complacent. He observed that housing markets were still
weak and joblessness too high, emphasizing that no policy
options were off the table.
As the Fed chairman focuses on joblessness, especially the
problem of extended periods of unemployment, the U.S. Labor
Department's monthly employment reports - the next one is due
Friday - should strongly influence U.S. Treasuries.
As the Fed strives to keep long-term interest rates low, it
will buy $44 billion in long-dated Treasuries in 15 operations
in April and sell about $43 billion in shorter-dated Treasuries.
On Monday, the Fed is scheduled to buy between $4.25 billion
and $5 billion in coupons maturing between May 15, 2020 and
February 15, 2022.
The Fed's $400 billion "Operation Twist" has helped support
long-dated Treasuries prices as the U.S. central bank has been
selling shorter maturities and buying longer-dated issues in the
open market to curb mortgage rates and long-term borrowing costs
in an effort to stimulate borrowing and investment.
