NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. Treasuries prices trimmed gains o n M onday after reports showed U.S. manufacturing expanded in March and construction spending fell in February.

Benchmark 10-year notes, up 10/32 before the reports came out, were up 8/32 afterwards, their yields at 2.19 percent.

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index read 53.4 in March, slightly above the 53.0 forecast in a Reuters poll. U.S. construction spending fell 1.1 percent in February.

Subodh Kumar, chief investment strategist at Subodh Kumar & Associates in Toronto, said construction was weak, but that investors where looking ahead to other economic data.

The U.S. Labor Department will issue its March employment report on Friday. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by James Dalgleish)