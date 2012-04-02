* Treasuries edge up after 1st-quarter retreat
* ISM March new orders expansions softest since October
* U.S. construction spending fell in February
* euro zone factory sector contracted for 8th month
(Updates prices, comment after data)
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. government debt prices
rose o n M onday as mixed economic data and weakness in Europe's
factory sector brought out some bargain hunters and others
skeptical of the view that bonds are on the verge of a bear
market.
The Treasury market's gains in the first trading day of the
second quarter followed a first-quarter retreat in which
investors had shown willingness to choose riskier assets over
safe-havens such as Treasuries.
"The outright attractiveness of U.S. rate levels is drawing
in real money buyers," said Thomas Simons, money market
economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.
"Friday's selling was related to quarter-end and the gains
today represent a reversal of this trade," said Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney chief fixed-income strategist and managing director
Kevin Flanagan. "In addition, the economic data were mixed."
The market digested two U.S.-based economic reports. The
Institute for Supply Management said its index showed U.S.
manufacturing expanded in March, but while new orders also grew,
the expansion was the weakest since October, said CRT Capital
Group government bond strategist David Ader.
The government's report that U.S. construction spending
recorded its largest drop in seven months in February was
bullish for bonds, fitting Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's view that it was too soon to declare victory in the
U.S. economic recovery.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 11/32
in price, its yield easing to 2.18 percent from 2.22 percent on
Friday.
The 30-year bond rose 16/32 in price, its yield
easing to 3.32 percent from 3.35 percent on Friday.
The long end of the yield curve drew some support from
purchases by the Fed. On Monday, the Fed bought $4.55 billion of
Treasuries maturing between May 2020 and November 2021.
As the Fed strives to keep long-term interest rates low, it
is scheduled to buy about $44 billion in long-dated Treasuries
in 15 operations in April and sell about $43 billion in
shorter-dated Treasuries in six operations.
The Fed's $400 billion "Operation Twist" has helped support
long-dated Treasuries prices as the U.S. central bank has been
selling shorter maturities and buying longer-dated issues in the
open market to curb mortgage rates and long-term borrowing costs
in an effort to stimulate borrowing and investment.
Central banks are conducting monetary policy to keep
interest rates low "for a very long period of time" and gains in
U.S. Treasuries prices over the last several days resulted "from
an explicit campaign by the Fed - Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and
New York Fed President William Dudley, in particular - to talk
down U.S. rates," said Eric Stein, vice president and portfolio
manager at Eaton Vance Management in Boston.
Bernanke, in a series of discussions last week, emphasized
it was too soon to declare victory in the U.S. economic recovery
from a deep financial crisis and warned policymakers against
becoming complacent. He observed that housing markets were still
weak and joblessness too high, emphasizing that no policy
options were off the table.
As the Fed chairman focuses on joblessness, especially the
problem of extended periods of unemployment, the U.S. Labor
Department's monthly employment reports - the next one is due
Friday - should strongly influence U.S. Treasuries.
Euro zone data showed its manufacturing sector shrank for
the eighth straight month in March, according to Markit's
Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)