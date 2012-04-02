* Treasuries edge up after 1st-quarter retreat

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. government debt prices rose o n M onday as mixed economic data and weakness in Europe's factory sector brought out some bargain hunters and others skeptical of the view that bonds are on the verge of a bear market.

The Treasury market's gains in the first trading day of the second quarter followed a first-quarter retreat in which investors had shown willingness to choose riskier assets over safe-havens such as Treasuries.

"The outright attractiveness of U.S. rate levels is drawing in real money buyers," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.

"Friday's selling was related to quarter-end and the gains today represent a reversal of this trade," said Morgan Stanley Smith Barney chief fixed-income strategist and managing director Kevin Flanagan. "In addition, the economic data were mixed."

The market digested two U.S.-based economic reports. The Institute for Supply Management said its index showed U.S. manufacturing expanded in March, but while new orders also grew, the expansion was the weakest since October, said CRT Capital Group government bond strategist David Ader.

The government's report that U.S. construction spending recorded its largest drop in seven months in February was bullish for bonds, fitting Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's view that it was too soon to declare victory in the U.S. economic recovery.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 11/32 in price, its yield easing to 2.18 percent from 2.22 percent on Friday.

The 30-year bond rose 16/32 in price, its yield easing to 3.32 percent from 3.35 percent on Friday.

The long end of the yield curve drew some support from purchases by the Fed. On Monday, the Fed bought $4.55 billion of Treasuries maturing between May 2020 and November 2021.

As the Fed strives to keep long-term interest rates low, it is scheduled to buy about $44 billion in long-dated Treasuries in 15 operations in April and sell about $43 billion in shorter-dated Treasuries in six operations.

The Fed's $400 billion "Operation Twist" has helped support long-dated Treasuries prices as the U.S. central bank has been selling shorter maturities and buying longer-dated issues in the open market to curb mortgage rates and long-term borrowing costs in an effort to stimulate borrowing and investment.

Central banks are conducting monetary policy to keep interest rates low "for a very long period of time" and gains in U.S. Treasuries prices over the last several days resulted "from an explicit campaign by the Fed - Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and New York Fed President William Dudley, in particular - to talk down U.S. rates," said Eric Stein, vice president and portfolio manager at Eaton Vance Management in Boston.

Bernanke, in a series of discussions last week, emphasized it was too soon to declare victory in the U.S. economic recovery from a deep financial crisis and warned policymakers against becoming complacent. He observed that housing markets were still weak and joblessness too high, emphasizing that no policy options were off the table.

As the Fed chairman focuses on joblessness, especially the problem of extended periods of unemployment, the U.S. Labor Department's monthly employment reports - the next one is due Friday - should strongly influence U.S. Treasuries.

Euro zone data showed its manufacturing sector shrank for the eighth straight month in March, according to Markit's Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index.