* Treasuries retrace quarter-end losses as buyers return
* Fed buys $4.55 bln in notes due 2020-2021 for 'Operation
Twist'
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. Treasuries rose in price
on Monday, getting a mild lift from the purchases of fund
managers who saw Friday's selloff as overdone and as data showed
that fears over dramatically rising yields may be overstated in
light of a still moderate U.S. economic recovery.
Fresh balance sheets for the start of the second quarter
boosted buying and retraced weakness from Friday when Treasuries
ended their worst quarter since the final quarter of 2010.
"There was a big down trade on Friday in a thin market as
balance sheets were constrained for month- and quarter-end.
We've seen the market take back a lot of that today," said Dan
Mulholland, a Treasuries trader at RBC Capital Markets in New
York.
Mixed data on Monday also showed that the U.S. economy is
growing at a gradual clip, boosting the view of Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke that risks to growth remain.
In a series of discussions last week, Bernanke emphasized it
was too soon to declare victory in the U.S. economic recovery
from a deep financial crisis. He warned policymakers against
becoming complacent.
There has been "an explicit campaign by the Fed - Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke and New York Fed President William Dudley,
in particular - to talk down U.S. rates," said Eric Stein, vice
president and portfolio manager at Eaton Vance Management in
Boston.
Data on Monday showed that growth of U.S. manufacturing
picked up last month though measures of new orders and exports
eased.
Separate data also showed that construction spending
suffered its biggest drop in seven months in February.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries have retraced around half their
losses taken since mid-March, when the yields jumped by around
40 basis points to an approximate five-month of high of 2.40
percent.
The 10-year note was last up 5/32 in price on
Monday to yield 2.20 percent, down from 2.21 percent late on
Friday.
The 30-year bond was unchanged in price to yield
3.34 percent.
The bonds continued to underperform, after coming under
pressure on Friday when the Fed announced it would buy fewer of
the long-term bonds in its "Operation Twist" program in April
than it did in March, and more 7-year notes.
The announcement appeared to be a return to practices before
March, when the Fed probably found itself behind in purchases on
the long end of the curve, said Scott Sherman, interest-rate
strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.
"They had fallen short of their target," he said. "In March,
it looked like a one-month catch-up measure. Now the April
schedule is back to the old purchase targets in those sectors."
On Monday, the Federal Reserve bought $4.55 billion in notes
due 2020 to 2021 from $14.20 billion submitted.
On Tuesday, it will buy up to $1.5 billion in Treasury
Inflation-Linked Securities due between 2018 and 2042.
The Fed also plans two buybacks on Wednesday, including up
to $2 billion in debt due 2036 to 2042, and as much as $5
billion in notes due 2018 to 2020.
(Additional reporting by Ellen Freilich Editing by Jan Paschal)