* Fed minutes from March meeting eyed

* Yields near middle of months-long range

* U.S. payrolls data Friday seen key influence (Updates comment, prices)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, April 3 U.S. government debt prices rose for the second straight day o n T uesday as traders awaited the afternoon release of minutes from last month's Federal Reserve policy meeting for further insight into how actively the central bank is mulling more steps to boost growth.

The gains at the start of the second quarter followed a first-quarter retreat in which investors had shown willingness to choose riskier assets over safe-havens such as Treasuries.

"The run up we've had in Treasuries recently looks like just a recovery from that severe bear attack we had in mid-March," said Steve Van Order, fixed-income strategist at Calvert Investments in Bethesda, Md., with $12 billion in assets under management.

Over the course of March 13-14, when the Fed last met, 10-year Treasury yields leapt to 2.28 percent from 2.03 percent when a policy statement did not mention potential additional monetary easing, specifically a third phase of quantitative easing.

Modest losses in the broad S&P 500 stock index, after it climbed to a four-year high in Monday's session, were mildly supportive for safe-haven Treasuries.

The Fed is due to release minutes from its March meeting at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT).

The Fed cut rates to near zero in December 2008 and has bought $2.3 trillion in bonds to boost growth. Evidence of stronger hiring had led some analysts to say the Fed would have to raise interest rates before late 2014.

But Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week the modest pace of U.S. growth was unlikely to cut unemployment quickly, and that further stimulative action would remain an option.

Van Order said the minutes should offer no surprises since members of the Federal Open Market Committee, the policy-making arm of the Fed, have made their views clear.

"People will read the tea leaves for QE3, of course, but everyone knows how the FOMC members break out on this right now," he said. "The leadership is still dovish, but why talk about more quantitative easing before Operation Twist is over?"

In its "Operation Twist" program, the Fed has been working to keep long-term rates low by selling shorter-term Treasuries from its portfolio while buying long-dated Treasuries.

"I don't expect any market moving information from the minutes; we might see more of a consolidation," Van Order said.

Barclays Capital said the Treasury yield curve could steepen if the market makes price concessions for next week's auctions of 10-year and 30-year Treasuries.

"We maintain our 10s-30s curve steepener recommendation until closer to the bond auction," Ajay Rajadhyaksha, managing director and head of U.S. fixed income and securitized products strategy at Barclays, wrote in a research note.

Treasury supports have held at the October rate highs for five-year note yields near 1.20 percent, for 10-year note yields near 2.40 percent, and for 30-year bond yields near 3.50 percent, said William O'Donnell, managing director and head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

O'Donnell suggested lightening up on long positions as the market approaches resistance at 2.10 percent in 10-year yields and 3.22 percent in 30-year yields.

"Treasury benchmark yields are near the midpoint of rate ranges that have held up for months now," he wrote in a research note. "Risks are still tilted to the downside in bond yields in the very near term, but I would prefer to be flat near here and wait for 20+ basis-point moves away from current benchmark yields before getting overly excited about new positioning."

On Tuesday, the Fed bought $1.35 billion in TIPS maturing between January 2021 and February 2042, the New York Fed said.