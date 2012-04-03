(Updates prices, adds details)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 3 U.S. Treasuries had their
largest selloff in three weeks on Tuesday after minutes of the
Federal Reserve's March policy meeting showed that policymakers
appear less keen to launch a fresh round of monetary stimulus as
the U.S. economy improves.
The Fed policymakers noted recent signs of slightly stronger
growth but remained cautious about a broad pickup in U.S.
economic activity, focusing heavily on a still elevated jobless
rate.
Treasuries had gained in price earlier on Tuesday on hopes
that further debt purchases by the Fed would have a positive
impact on Treasuries yields.
"It seems the market is really disappointed," said Charles
Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at the Bank of Nova Scotia
in New York. "I guess they were expecting more emphasis on the
possibility of QE3 going forward."
Markets had taken fresh hope that a new round of easing was
likely after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week the modest
pace of U.S. growth was unlikely to cut unemployment quickly,
and that further stimulus would remain an option.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 29/32 in
price to yield 2.30 percent, up from around 2.18 percent before
the minutes were released.
Thirty-year bonds fell 1-24/32 in price to yield
3.43 percent, up from 3.32 percent before the minutes.
Bonds had their weakest day since March 14, when a brighter
economic outlook by the Fed caused a dramatic jump in Treasuries
yields.
Benchmark 10-year notes yields soared over the course of
that week and rose to a five-month high of 2.40 percent on March
20.
Investors will now be closely watching for any signs of
further stimulus by the Fed's June meeting, when Operation Twist
is scheduled to expire.
Twist involves the Fed buying longer-term debt in a bid to
reduce longer-term borrowing rates and selling short-term debt
to fund the purchases.
The run-up to the U.S. election may make it politically
difficult to announce further easing after the June meeting,
said Fidelio Tata, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at
Societe Generale in New York.
"After June the window to act starts closing because of the
elections and the Fed not wanting to interfere during the
election process," he said.
Some analysts see unseasonably warm weather in the U.S. this
year as a wildcard for the Fed, which is increasingly focused on
data for signs of whether further stimulus is needed.
This is because higher-than-normal temperatures may have
distorted data to make it appear that the economy is stronger
than it actually is.
"The risk is big because the Fed has become very
data-dependent," said Tata. "People fear that the distortion
from the weather is so big that it may have sent a wrong signal
earlier this year in terms of strong economic data, which will
lead to a disappointment later on once they wash out of the
data."
Employment data for March is the next major economic release
for markets. The payrolls report on Friday is expected to show
that employers added 203,000 new jobs in the month.
The Fed plans two debt buybacks on Wednesday as part of
Operation Twist.
The central bank will buy up to $2 billion in debt due
between 2036 and 2042 and as much as $5 billion in notes
maturing between 2018 and 2020.
On Tuesday, the Fed bought $1.35 billion in Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities maturing between January 2021 and
February 2042 from $2.54 billion offered, the New York Fed said.
