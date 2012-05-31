NEW YORK May 31 U.S. Treasuries briefly extended price gains after U.S. first quarter economic growth was revised down to 1.9 percent.

The 10-year notes were last up 4/32 in price with yields falling to 1.61 percent, only slightly higher than more than 60-year lows of 1.59 percent reached earlier on Thursday. (Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)