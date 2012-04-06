NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. government debt prices
turned higher on Friday, erasing losses after a surprisingly
weak domestic job growth in March rekindled bets the Federal
Reserve would embark on another bout of bond purchases to
stimulate the economy.
Prices on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last
traded up 28/32 with a yield of 2.08 percent, down 10 basis
points from late Thursday. Before the release of the
government's payroll report, the 10-year note was down 6/32 in
price with a yield of 2.20 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)