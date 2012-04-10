* German Bund yields lowest since September
* US 10-year yields hold not far off 4-week low
* Fed buying longer-dated Treasuries in 2 operations
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. government debt prices
rose modestly on Tuesday as renewed worries about Europe's debt
crisis and the struggling U.S. economic recovery bolstered
expectations the Federal Reserve will undertake another massive
round of monetary stimulus.
Gains were limited however, with some reluctance to push
prices significantly higher going into this week's sales of $66
billion of U.S. government debt.
Adding to Friday's weak U.S. employment report were growth
concerns in the euro zone, with Spain taking center stage in the
region's debt crisis.
As European markets reopened after the Easter break, German
Bund yields hit their lowest level since September and Italian
and Spanish bond yields continued their march higher after
sentiment towards the two countries soured following a weak
Spanish bond sale last week.
"The bad news on employment brought about more doubt about
the global recovery and how vulnerable we are to the double-dip
(recession)," said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio
manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
4/32 higher in price to yield 2.04 percent, down from 2.05
percent late Monday, while 30-year bonds were 8/32
higher to yield 3.18 percent from 3.20 percent.
At 2.04 percent, 10-year yields still hover close to the
four-week lows reached Monday. Yields fell as far as 2.019
percent that day after U.S. jobs data came in well below
expectations last week, casting doubt over the strength of the
U.S. economic recovery.
Before the jobs data, market participants had interpreted
recent comments from Fed policy-makers and improved data to mean
the bar for further monetary stimulus was extremely high.
However, a Reuters poll on Monday showed most major Wall
Street firms now expect anemic growth in the U.S. jobs market
and a struggling economic recovery to force the Federal Reserve
to undertake another round of monetary stimulus, most likely to
be announced in June.
The Federal Reserve was scheduled to buy $5.75 billion to $7
billion of longer-dated Treasuries in two operations on Tuesday
as part of its latest stimulus program, which has been nicknamed
"Operation Twist." Under Twist, the Fed is selling shorter-dated
holdings and buying longer-dated debt to extend the maturity of
its portfolio. The program is scheduled to last through June.
While the Fed is buying, the U.S. Treasury will sell $32
billion of three-year notes on Tuesday, then $21 billion of
reopened 10-year notes Wednesday and $13 billion of reopened
30-year bonds on Thursday.
Ahead of Tuesday's auction, three-year notes were
trading unchanged in price to yield 0.45 percent. In the
when-issued market, considered a proxy for where the yield might
come in at auction, three-year notes were trading
with a yield of 0.46 percent.
