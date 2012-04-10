China, HK stocks up on commodities rally, eased liquidity concerns
* China regulator vows to punish 'giant crocodiles' in capital markets
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. 10-year Treasury note yields traded below 2 percent for the first time since March 12, while 30-year bonds gained over a point in price on Tuesday as investors sought the safe-haven of U.S. government debt amid worries about the global economy.
Ten-year notes were trading 16/32 higher in price to yield 1.99 percent, down from 2.05 percent late Monday, while 30-year bonds were 1-4/32 higher in price to yield 3.14 percent from 3.20 percent. (Reporting By Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* China regulator vows to punish 'giant crocodiles' in capital markets
* For January attributable land premium payable by group in respect of relevant land acquisition amounted to RMB334 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 13 Boutique advisers specialising in micro-M&A for mostly family-run firms are enjoying a boom in Japan, as an ageing, shrinking population brings in the boundaries on the country's small business landscape.