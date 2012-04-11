DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds briefly traded a point lower in price on Wednesday as stock futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street, undermining safe-haven buying of U.S. government debt.
After briefly trading a point lower, 30-year bonds settled back to trade 27/32 lower to yield 3.18 percent, up from 3.13 percent late on Tuesday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were trading 11/32 lower to yield 2.03 percent from 1.99 percent late Tuesday. (Editing by James Dalgleish)
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.