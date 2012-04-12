NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. Treasury debt turned slightly positive in price on Thursday following data on higher-than-expected weekly claims for jobless benefits and the March producer price index.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 3/32 higher in price to yield 2.02 percent, down from 2.04 percent late Wednesday, while 30-year bonds were 6/32 higher to yield 3.18 percent from 3.19 percent. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by W Simon)