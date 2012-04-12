NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. Treasury debt pared early price gains on Thursday to trade near unchanged, as a rise in stocks eroded the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.

Benchmark 10-year notes were trading unchanged in price on the day with a yield of 2.04 percent, while 30-year bonds were 1/32 lower in price with their yield little changed on the day at 3.20 percent (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)