JGBs edge down, but superlong yields remain off highs
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japanese government bonds edged lower on Monday, though yields were still well shy of recent highs after the Bank of Japan's move last week to keep rising superlong rates in check.
NEW YORK, April 12 The prices of U.S. Treasury securities fell, but pared their earlier losses slightly on Thursday after the Treasury completed its sale of $13 billion in re-opened 30-year bonds.
The benchmark 10-year note was last trading 6/32 lower in price and yielding 2.06 percent, up from 2.04 percent at Wednesday's close. The 30-year bond was last down 17/32 in price and yielding 3.22 percent, up from 3.19 percent late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate to achieve trade or competitive policy goals, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published Monday, rejecting claims by a key U.S. official who said Germany used a "grossly undervalued" euro for its own gain.
