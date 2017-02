NEW YORK, April 13 U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields dipped below 2 percent on Friday as falling stocks and worries over global economic growth fueled appetite for lower-risk assets.

Ten-year notes were trading 18/32 higher in price to yield 1.996 percent, down from 2.06 percent late Thursday, while 30-year bonds were trading 1-7/32 higher in price to yield 3.15 percent from 3.21 percent. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)