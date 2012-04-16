* Spain's bond yields rise to five-month highs
* Euro zone worry overshadows strong U.S. retail sales
* Benchmark US yields touch the lowest in nearly 6 weeks
(Adds trader's comments, updates prices)
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. Treasuries prices were
unchanged o n M onday as safe-haven demand for U.S. government
debt, fed by worries about the euro zone, was offset late in the
day by profit-taking on benchmark yields hovering just below 2
percent.
Concern over Europe centered around Spain, where Spanish
10-year government bond yields broke through the 6 percent mark
for the first time since the beginning of December. Spain has
acknowledged that it has probably tipped into its second
recession since 2009.
That situation drew investors to safe-haven assets like
German bunds and U.S. Treasuries, and U.S. government debt
traded higher in price, and lower in yield, through much of the
day.
Price gains were pared however with some investors cashing
in on the recent rally that pulled benchmark yields below the
psychologically important level of 2 percent.
The late day price pullback was a case of "profit-taking,"
said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed-income trading at
D.A. Davidson & Co in Seattle.
"At the yield levels that we have fallen to, we need further
reasons to tack on additional price gains," she said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
unchanged in price from Friday to yield 1.99 percent. Yields on
Monday dipped to 1.95 percent, marking the lowest in nearly six
weeks.
"Spain remains the focal point driving flight-to-quality
demand for Treasuries and given the volatility and uncertainty
of the impact of higher borrowing costs in the region we expect
these concerns to persist," said Ian Lyngen, government bond
strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
The euro hit a two-month low against the dollar and yen as
higher Spanish bond yields reflected fresh worries about the
country's economic predicament.
The conservative Spanish government says it is committed to
making major budget cuts, but investors worry a recession could
make it impossible to meet deficit targets and that Spain would
have to seek some kind of international bailout, like Greece,
Ireland and Portugal.
Monday's U.S. retail sales data had little impact on bond
market participants' perceptions of Federal Reserve policy.
Sales rose 0.8 percent, more than expected in March, as
Americans took high gasoline prices in stride and bought a range
of goods, suggesting the economy's growth in the first quarter
did not slow as much as many had feared.
But analysts said the market was more focused on the euro
zone. Appetite for Spanish debt will be tested on Thursday when
Spain issues bonds in the primary market.
Unless robust U.S. economic data presents a challenge,
10-year U.S. Treasury yields could remain near or below 2
percent on euro zone concerns. Those concerns argue for an
extended period of monetary easing and further steps along that
course, a bullish path for bonds.
(Additional reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)