NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. Treasuries prices trimmed early losses on Tuesday after the government reported fewer than forecast U.S. housing starts for March.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 7/32 before the report, was down 4/32 immediately after the data. The 10-year note yielded 2 percent.

While groundbreaking on U.S. homes fell unexpectedly in March, permits for future construction rose to their highest level in 3 1/2 years, Commerce Department data showed. (Reporting By Ellen Freilich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)