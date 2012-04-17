* U.S. yields rise; 10-yr yield at 2 percent

* Well-bid Spanish debt auction tempers safety bid

* March housing, output data has limited market impact (Updates prices, adds comment)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Tuesday, bringing the benchmark 10-year yield to 2 percent after a better-than-expected bid for a Spanish short-term debt auction tempered the safe-haven bid for U.S. government debt.

U.S. Treasuries gained on Monday as the euro zone crisis seemed to heat up again and the European Central Bank looked unlikely to offer any quick relief.

With the ECB focused on fiscal discipline, sovereign debt and financial strains in the euro zone will likely to be a long-term player on the stage of market concerns, sometimes playing a main role and sometimes a more peripheral one.

"European sovereign issues are once again taking center stage as summer approaches and fixed-income and equity markets are reacting to that," said Carl Riccadonna, senior U.S. economist and director at Deutsche Bank Securities in New York. "The question on investors' minds seems to be: 'Is Spain next?'"

On Monday Spain's rising cost of borrowing fed demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

But on Tuesday, a better-than-expected sale of short-term bills in Madrid calmed some concerns that Spanish budget problems could escalate into another round of euro zone financial stress.

Spain sold a more-than-planned 3.2 billion euros ($4.2 billion) of 12- and 18-month bills, drawing good demand from domestic banks, but yields rose sharply as expected.

The result triggered some profit-taking from investors who have sold Spanish debt and other assets perceived as relatively risky in recent days, while knocking German Bunds off their highs and sending U.S. debt prices lower.

"The focus (was) on Spanish supply, it went very well ... it's been a 'risk on' event," Bank of Montreal trader Craig Collins said.

But nervousness remains ahead of a longer-term bond auction on Thursday since Spain is seen as the potential new source of contagion in the euro zone debt crisis.

Spain's economy has been shrinking or stagnating since a property bubble burst in 2008. The country has an overall unemployment rate of 22.9 percent, according to its National Statistics Institute, with youth unemployment at around 50 percent.

Treasuries shaved some losses after the U.S. government reported fewer than forecast U.S. housing starts for March.

The Federal Reserve's report that U.S. industrial production was flat in March, held back by some cooling in manufacturing activity, elicited little market reaction.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down 6/32, to yield 2.01 percent.

While groundbreaking on U.S. homes fell unexpectedly in March, permits for future construction rose to their highest level in 3 1/2 years, Commerce Department data showed.

"U.S. domestic fundamentals look decent, but we have seen this before," Riccadonna said. "But if confidence is derailed by overseas developments, the domestic economy could feel the pain."

Two-year U.S. government bond yields were unchanged at 0.28 percent, while the 30-year bond fell 9/32, its yield rising to 3.15 percent.

T-note futures were last down 7/32 on the day at 131.15/32, while cash 10-year yields were down 5/32, their yields rising to 2 percent. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)