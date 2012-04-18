(Adds trader's quote, updates prices)
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. Treasuries rose on
Wednesday as the prospect of a longer-term Spanish debt auction
made safe-haven U.S. Treasuries a popular investment choice.
An auction of 12- and 18-month Spanish debt overnight was
considered a success, but a more challenging
longer-term debt sale looms on Thursday, when Spain will sell
two- and 10-year bonds. Investors see Thursday's sales as a
better test of demand for the country's debt.
"Interest in Spain's debt and the overall plan is waning.
This means that safe assets like Treasuries are once again
becoming more of the core investment, at least until some
clarity in the euro zone is achieved," said Kevin Giddis, head
of fixed income capital markets at Morgan Keegan in Memphis,
Tennessee.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries traded 3/32 higher
in price to yield 1.98 percent, down slightly from 1.99 percent
late Tuesday but within the 1.95-2.05 percent range it has moved
in over the past week as mixed economic data vied with
developments in the euro zone.
The 30-year bond yield was at 3.13 percent,
easing from 3.14 percent late Tuesday.
Spain sold short-term securities earlier, noted Jason Brady,
portfolio manager and managing director at Thornburg
Investments, with $73 billion in assets under management, in
Santa Fe, New Mexico. "But the 10-year Spanish debt sale is a
much bigger deal because those maturities are outside the window
of the ECB's three-year lending operations," he said. "You'll
get a more market-based result."
Brady said markets have many questions about the
sustainability of Spain's budget since the country is in a
recession.
"Unemployment in Spain is very high and also skewed toward
younger folks having less opportunity," he said. "Bringing
growth back to Spain is going to be hard; very hard. That would
tend to support safe-haven Treasuries."
Bill Gross, manager of PIMCO, the world's largest bond fund,
sounded dubious about the Spanish auction on CNBC on Tuesday in
light of the European Central Bank's "unwillingness to continue
to buy sovereign debt." He cited the absence of such purchases
"really for a month to a month and a half." Gross runs the $252
billion PIMCO Total Return Fund.
Gross called the ECB's behavior a "tightening maneuver" and
said recent comments from the Federal Reserve's Janet Yellen and
New York Fed President William Dudley about the "problematic"
nature of quantitative easing show that the United States is
doing "the same thing."
The next big events the market will watch after the Spanish
auctions are the World Bank/International Monetary fund meetings
this weekend, Stein said.
"The broader risk markets and U.S. Treasuries will look for
announcements of any increase in the IMF's overall lending
capacity or a more specific European 'firewall,'" he said.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday
it was important that debt-stricken European nations not make
sharp and immediate budget cuts and tax increases, since that
could undermine growth and chances for reform.
Spain is a case in point as spending cuts there would come
at a time the country has an overall unemployment rate of 23.6
percent and a youth unemployment rate over 50 percent.
The second big event for the Treasury market will be the
Federal Open Market Committee April 24-25 meeting on monetary
policy next week, Stein said.
Investors will be watching Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's
post-meeting news conference for any clues as to whether the
central bank will extend its "Operation Twist" stimulus program
under which it sells short-term securities and buys longer-dated
ones. The program is set to run through June.
(Additional reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)