NEW YORK, April 19 U.S. Treasuries prices rose
on Thursday after new U.S. jobless claims were higher than
forecast in the latest week.
The benchmark 10-year note rose 4/32 on the news, its yield
easing to 1.96 percent from 1.98 percent late on Wednesday.
New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell last week,
but from an upwardly revised number a week earlier, the
government said, leaving new claims at 386,000, topping the
Reuters consensus forecast of 370,000 new claims.
Economists said the figures could hurt hopes of a pick-up in
job creation in April after March's slowdown.
The four-week moving average for new claims, considered a
better measure of labor market trends, rose 5,500 to 374,750.
