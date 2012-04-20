* Position squaring before weekend IMF, World Bank gatherings

* Sensitivity to FOMC policy meeting next week cited

* Profit-taking follows rally on tepid U.S. economic data

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. Treasuries prices slid on Friday, with traders taking profits after a recent rally and cautiously squaring positions before key policy gatherings this weekend, the first round of a French election on Sunday, and a Federal Reserve meeting next week.

Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe gather in Washington this week for the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 5/32, their yields rising to 1.99 percent from 1.97 percent on Thursday.

"Investors came in today and took some profits to lighten positions over the weekend," said Thomas Simons, vice president and money market economist at Jefferies & Co. in New York.

Besides the IMF and World Bank meetings this weekend, the Federal Reserve holds a policy meeting on April 24-25.

"With the FOMC coming up on Wednesday, investors want to reduce their risk," Simons said.

At the March FOMC meeting, "the FOMC made the tiniest little upgrade to the economic assessment and the market got crushed," Simons said.

Eaton Vance Investment Managers vice president and portfolio manager Eric Stein the markets "are in a moderate 'risk-on' mode as it seems the IMF is closer to its target of 400 billion in extra emergency funding."

Late Thursday, Japan's finance minister said the IMF was likely to achieve the $400 billion boost to its financial firepower as more countries signal led readiness to contribute funds.

"That funding will be seen as a positive by the risk markets though, as always, the devil will be in the details, and it will be important to analyze any statements out this weekend's meetings closely," Stein said.

Sunday's vote in France occurs as another bout of worries about the euro zone is drawing close attention on the euro bloc's No. 2 economy. The vote is the first round of an election which could make Socialist Francois Hollande the country's first left-wing president in 17 years.

"The first round of French elections this Sunday is a big deal, but since it is basically assured that Sarkozy and Hollande will make it to the second round, the big action will be the second round on May 6," he said.

As for next week's FOMC meeting, the market will focus very closely "on the minutiae of the statement and the Bernanke press conference happening after this meeting," Stein said.

Stein said he thought the June FOMC meeting would be the one at which the Fed could announce some new hybrid of monetary easing since, by June, the Fed will have been able to analyze two more monthly sets of U.S. employment data.

Any decision on further easing "will be data dependent and if the pace of job growth slows over the next two months, as it did this month, I expect the Fed to act," he said.

A batch of U.S. economic data boosted Treasuries prices on Thursday.