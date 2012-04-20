UPDATE 1-Italy's Renzi defies foes, opens way for party leadership battle
* Leading dissident says break-up can be avoided (Adds comments from leading dissident)
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. Treasuries shed most price losses on Friday afternoon, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note trading unchanged in price from late Thursday.
Benchmark notes were trading with a yield of 1.97 percent, while 30-year bonds were trading 3/32 lower in price to yield 3.13 percent, up from 3.12 percent late Thursday. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Leading dissident says break-up can be avoided (Adds comments from leading dissident)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 19 The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.
* U.S. envoy says focus on liberating Islamic State bastion Raqqa (Writes through)