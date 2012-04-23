BRIEF-QVT Financial reports 5.08 pct passive stake in Agenus
* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 23 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose 1 point on Monday, adding to earlier gains, fueled by safehaven demand for low risk investments due to worries about the possible dramatic political changes in France and the Netherlands.
The 30-year bond last traded up 1-2/32 in price with a yield of 3.06 percent, down nearly 6 basis points from late on Friday. The 30-year yield touched its lowest intraday level since March 6, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered reviews of major banking rules that were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers.
* TPG Specialty Lending - in connection with previously announced private offering, issued additional $15 million amount of 4.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2022 Source text - http://bit.ly/2jMfCFj Further company coverage: