NEW YORK, April 23 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose 1 point on Monday, adding to earlier gains, fueled by safehaven demand for low risk investments due to worries about the possible dramatic political changes in France and the Netherlands.

The 30-year bond last traded up 1-2/32 in price with a yield of 3.06 percent, down nearly 6 basis points from late on Friday. The 30-year yield touched its lowest intraday level since March 6, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)