NEW YORK, April 25 Most U.S. Treasuries prices turned flat on Wednesday, paring earlier losses, after strong bidding at a $35 billion five-year note auction spurred buying in the open market before an anticipated policy statement from the Federal Reserve.

The Federal Open Market Committee will release its policy statement at about 12:30 p.m. (1630 GMT) after a two-day meeting.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 2/32 in price for a yield of 1.98 percent. They had briefly traded unchanged after the strong five-year auction. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)