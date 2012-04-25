NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. Treasuries debt prices fell midday Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's latest policy statement offered no hint it will soon embark on more policy stimulus as the U.S. economy continues to expand moderately.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes last traded down 7/32 in price to yield 1.998 percent, up 2.5 basis points from late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)