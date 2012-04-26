US STOCKS-Wall St powered higher by banks, jobs data
* Indexes up: Dow up 0.86 pct, S&P 500 up 0.66 pct, Nasdaq up 0.38 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. Treasuries extended price gains on Thursday after new U.S. claims for jobless benefits last week came in above expectations, suggesting the labor market continues to struggle to make any recovery.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 11/32 higher in price to yield 1.94 percent, down from 1.98 percent late Wednesday, while 30-year bonds were 26/32 higher to yield 3.11 percent from 3.15 percent. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by W Simon)
* Indexes up: Dow up 0.86 pct, S&P 500 up 0.66 pct, Nasdaq up 0.38 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 President Donald Trump's order on financial regulations issued on Friday will require the Treasury secretary to submit a report on potential regulatory and legislative reforms in 120 days, a White House official said.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Key world stock indexes rose on Friday, with U.S. equities near record highs, amid data showing the creation of more U.S. jobs than expected, while President Donald Trump's executive order to review banking regulations boosted financial sector shares.