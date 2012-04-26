NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. Treasuries extended price gains on Thursday after new U.S. claims for jobless benefits last week came in above expectations, suggesting the labor market continues to struggle to make any recovery.

Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 11/32 higher in price to yield 1.94 percent, down from 1.98 percent late Wednesday, while 30-year bonds were 26/32 higher to yield 3.11 percent from 3.15 percent. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by W Simon)