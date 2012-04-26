US STOCKS-Wall St powered higher by banks, jobs data
* Indexes up: Dow up 0.86 pct, S&P 500 up 0.66 pct, Nasdaq up 0.38 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds traded a point higher in price on Thursday in the wake of data showing a larger than expected number of new claims for jobless benefits in the latest week.
Bonds were trading one point higher in price to yield 3.10 percent, down from 3.15 percent late Wednesday, while benchmark 10-year notes were trading 12/32 higher in price to yield 1.94 percent from 1.98 percent. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 President Donald Trump's order on financial regulations issued on Friday will require the Treasury secretary to submit a report on potential regulatory and legislative reforms in 120 days, a White House official said.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Key world stock indexes rose on Friday, with U.S. equities near record highs, amid data showing the creation of more U.S. jobs than expected, while President Donald Trump's executive order to review banking regulations boosted financial sector shares.