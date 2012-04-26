NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds traded a point higher in price on Thursday in the wake of data showing a larger than expected number of new claims for jobless benefits in the latest week.

Bonds were trading one point higher in price to yield 3.10 percent, down from 3.15 percent late Wednesday, while benchmark 10-year notes were trading 12/32 higher in price to yield 1.94 percent from 1.98 percent. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)