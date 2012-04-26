* Weekly US jobless claims higher than expected
* Treasury to sell $29 bln of 7-year notes
* European credit worries support prices
(Adds economist's quote, updates prices)
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. Treasury debt prices
rose on Thursday after higher-than-expected new claims for
jobless benefits in the latest week suggested the labor market
continues to struggle to recover.
The Federal Reserve is likely to stay highly accommodative
in its monetary policy as long as unemployment remains at
current lofty levels above 8 percent, and the latest jobless
claims data fueled the appetite for lower-risk assets such as
U.S. government debt.
"Unexpectedly high claims, along with an upward revision for
the second week in a row, are especially noteworthy after (Fed
Chairman Ben) Bernanke's final statement in yesterday's press
conference, when he said the employment data will be the most
important determinant of Fed policy," said Christopher Low,
chief economist at FTN Financial in New York.
Treasuries began the day with support from safety bidding
related to ongoing worries about contagion from the debt crisis
in Europe. Yield on Spanish 10-year debt rose to
5.85 percent, just under the 6 percent level that is seen as
unsustainable.
Price gains in U.S. debt were extended after the release of
the jobless claims data, with benchmark 10-year notes
trading 6/32 higher in price to yield 1.96 percent,
down from 1.98 percent late Wednesday.
"Higher-than-expected initial jobless claims in the week
ended April 21 and an upward revision to the prior week put into
question the improving trend on the layoff front. It adds to
concern about backsliding in job creation after faster
employment gains earlier in the year," said Jonathan Basile,
director of economics at Credit Suisse in New York.
The Fed held policy steady on Wednesday and reiterated its
expectation that interest rates would not rise until late 2014.
Chairman Ben Bernanke said at his post-meeting news conference
that he was comfortable with the central bank's policy stance,
although he said it was prepared to do more to aid the U.S.
economy if needed.
The Treasury will sell $29 billion of new seven-year debt
later in the day. A sale of $35 billion of five-year notes on
Wednesday met robust demand, with strong interest from foreign
central banks and other indirect bidders reflecting the ongoing
appeal of safe-haven assets.
Tuesday's sale of $35 billion of two-year notes was also met
with solid demand.
Meanwhile, the Fed bought $1.833 billion of longer-dated
Treasuries on Thursday as part of its latest stimulus program,
which has been nicknamed "Operation Twist."
The Labor Department said initial claims for state
unemployment benefits dropped by 1,000 in the latest week to a
seasonally adjusted 388,000. The prior week's figure was revised
up to 389,000 from the previously reported 386,000. Economists
polled by Reuters had forecast new claims falling to 375,000
last week.
Thirty-year bonds were trading 12/32 higher in
price to yield 3.13 percent, down from 3.15 percent late
Wednesday.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)