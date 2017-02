U.S. Treasuries pared losses and briefly traded in positive territory on Friday after first quarter U.S. growth came in below expectations.

After briefly reaching into positive territory, benchmark 10-year Treasuries were trading 1/32 lower in price to yield 1.94 percent, up from 1.93 percent late Thursday. Benchmark yields dipped to 1.92 percent immediately after the release of the gross domestic product figures. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)