By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday in light trading as U.S. stocks pointed to a stronger open, reducing the demand for safe haven U.S. bonds, and as investors looked ahead to $99 billion in new short and intermediate-dated debt next week.

The Treasury will next week sell $35 billion in two-year notes, $35 billion in five-year notes and $29 billion in seven-year notes.

Investors will also be closely watching a European Union summit scheduled for the end of next week in Brussels for signs that leaders in the region will take steps to form a closer fiscal and political union to address the region's debt crisis.

"Europe and the equity market are going to dominate the landscape for now," said James Combias, head of government bond trading at Mizuho Securities in New York.

U.S. stocks futures rose on Friday, indicating that the benchmark S&P 500 may rebound from its second-worst decline of the year on Thursday. A gain in stocks often reduces demand for Treasuries.

Worsening sentiment for stocks could boost demand for Treasuries, however, after firms including Goldman Sachs advised clients to bet on further stocks declines on expectations that the economy may worsen.

"A big issue is whether we continue this down move in equities," said Combias.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 10/32 in price to yield 1.67 percent, up from 1.62 percent late on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds fell 16/32 in price to yield 2.72 percent, up from 2.69 percent.

The Federal Reserve will purchase up to $2.25 billion in bonds due between 2036 and 2042 on Friday as part of its Operation Twist program.

The Fed on Wednesday extended this program through the end of the year. Twist involves buying long term debt in a bid to lower borrowing rates and stimulate the economy, while funding the purchases with sales of short-term notes. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)