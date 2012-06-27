* European worries ahead of summit underpins safe-haven bid
* Five-year note auction met with thin demand
* US durable goods orders rises in May
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. Treasuries traded in a
narrow range, near unchanged, on Wednesday as weakness due to
tepid demand in a five-year note auction was offset by
safe-haven buying based on concerns about the eventual outcome
of Europe's debt crisis.
Investors did not have much faith that a two-day European
summit starting Thursday would produce any quick solutions to
the euro zone's debt problems.
Despite the safe-haven interest, an auction of $35 billion
of five-year notes on Wednesday saw weak demand, producing the
lowest bid-to-cover ratio since June 2011.
Treasuries prices slipped in the wake of the sale, then
regained ground.
"The five-year auction saw weak stats all around, as
investors seem unwilling to take any views ahead of the EU
summit later this week," said George Goncalves, head of U.S.
interest rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in
New York.
The Treasury auctioned $35 billion of two-year notes on
Tuesday and will sell $29 billion of seven-year notes on
Thursday.
Benchmark 10-year notes traded 1/32 higher in
price with yields little changed from Tuesday at 1.63 percent.
The 1.63 percent level is near the middle of a range of trade
that has dominated since early June.
"The range is tightening. The big issues remain unresolved
and will stay that way for months to come," said David Ader,
head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital.
Europe remained a key concern, its issues arguing for low
interest rates for some time to come, investors said.
A two-day European Union meeting begins on Thursday, but
there were only subdued expectations about what constructive
steps the gathering could take after German Chancellor Angela
Merkel on Tuesday expressed strong opposition to debt sharing,
or euro bonds, a strategy supported by France, Italy and Spain.
On Wednesday, Merkel told the lower house of the Bundestag
that Germany's resources were finite and said there were no easy
or quick solutions to the region's debt crisis.
"The elephant in the room is still Europe," said Wilmer
Stith, portfolio manager at Wilmington Broad Market Bond Fund at
Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors. Consequently, steady
Spanish and Italian yields on Wednesday helped keep U.S.
Treasury yields little changed.
Ader said Treasuries prices already reflect the softer tone
of U.S. economic data so the "sideways range trade" could
continue, subject to the possible influence of "Fedspeak, the
Supreme Court, the EU summit, and month-end."
There was little impact from data showing demand for
long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rebounded more than
expected last month.
Slowing global growth suggests the momentum might not be
sustained, economists said.
"Europe, the economic slowdown here, and the 'fiscal cliff'
in this country suggest we'll be in a low-interest-rate
environment for quite some time," Stith said.
