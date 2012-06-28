(Adds comment, updates prices)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday as a bid for safe havens proved a mainstay before a two-day European Union summit which investors fear will not calm worries over the future of the euro.

The meeting begins with EU leaders clearly split. Spain and Italy, two nations now in the spotlight of the crisis, say emergency steps are needed, but Germany has emphatically nixed the notion that the euro zone may soon issue common bonds.

On Thursday, Germany reiterated that it could talk about shared debt management only "at the end of a process towards a genuine fiscal union."

Expectations were also low that other proposals such as joint banking deposit guarantees or extra powers to the ESM rescue fund may be agreed upon.

"The market is trading higher on the news we're getting from Europe," said Cary Leahey, economist and managing director at Decision Economics in New York. "Germany continues to drag its feet and that continues to feed demand for safe-haven assets."

Treasuries briefly trimmed gains after U.S. Labor Department figures showed new U.S. jobless claims fell in the latest week, but remained too high to signal a labor market improvement. However, they then moved back to session highs.

In morning trade, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 10/32, its yield easing to 1.59 percent, still near the mid-point of its recent range.

U.S. bonds underperformed other safe haven debt such as German Bunds due to supply pressures, with the Treasury planning to sell $29 billion of seven-year notes later on Thursday.

7-YEAR TREASURY NOTE AUCTION

The Treasury will auction $29 billion in seven-year notes at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), the last of the Treasury's three coupon auctions this week. The auctions settle on July 2.

After two relatively weak auctions this week, the seven-year note sale should see better demand due to Federal Reserve purchases in this sector, said Justin Lederer, a strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

"The seven-year note was also the best performer on the curve yesterday and is also the best performer on the curve today," he said.

The risks that the auction could be weak would be tied to caution about being short before the Supreme Court decision on President Barack Obama's 2010 healthcare overhaul on Thursday, and the two-day EU summit, Lederer said.

In when-issued trade, the seven-year notes to be sold at 1 p.m. EST (1700 GMT) yielded 1.055 percent. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)