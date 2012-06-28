* EU uncertainty spurs safety bid
* Treasury's 7-year note sale met with comparatively weak
demand
* Jobless claims rise reflects tepid U.S. labor market
NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Thursday with a bid for safe havens proving a mainstay as
European Union leaders began a summit divided over how to
resolve the euro zone's debt crisis.
European finance officials worked on urgent steps to ease
financial market pressure on Spain and Italy. Rome's benchmark
10-year borrowing costs hit a six-month high of 6.19 percent at
auction on Thursday, but investors fear the summit will not
produce remedies strong enough to calm investors' anxiety about
the future of the euro.
The EU meeting begins with leaders clearly split. Spain and
Italy say emergency steps are needed but Germany has nixed the
notion that the euro zone may soon issue common bonds.
Germany reiterated on Thursday that it could talk about
shared debt management only "at the end of a process toward a
genuine fiscal union."
Expectations were also low for agreement on other proposals,
such as joint banking deposit guarantees or extra powers for the
ESM rescue fund.
"The market is trading higher on the news we're getting from
Europe," said Cary Leahey, economist and managing director at
Decision Economics in New York. "Germany continues to drag its
feet and that continues to feed demand for safe-haven assets."
Treasuries briefly trimmed price gains after an auction of
$29 billion of seven-year notes was met with comparatively slim
demand. Auctions of $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday and
$35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday also had
below-average demand.
However, the worries over Europe held sway, bolstering
Treasuries and knocking U.S. stocks down.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 9/32
higher in price to yield 1.59 percent, down from 1.62 percent
late Wednesday.
The "focus will continue to be on each and every European
development especially with the two-day EU summit taking place
today and tomorrow," said Justin Lederer, a strategist at Cantor
Fitzgerald in New York. "We expect the U.S. Treasury market to
remain well supported for the foreseeable future."
U.S. Labor Department figures showed new U.S. jobless claims
fell in the latest week but remained too high to signal labor
market improvement. Government data also confirmed the U.S.
economy grew only modestly in the first quarter.
The U.S. Supreme Court's decision upholding the centerpiece
of President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul had no
discernible market impact.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds traded 9/32 higher in
price to yield 2.68 percent, down from 2.69 percent late
Wednesday.
Separately, Bill Gross, manager at PIMCO, the world's
biggest bond fund, said the United States is the least bad
choice in a poor global investment environment but that this
could change if Washington doesn't get control of the nation's
fiscal situation.
"Timing in investment markets is critical and at the moment,
the U.S. is considered to be the cleanest. That's why PIMCO owns
them. But things change," Gross wrote in his latest investment
outlook on Thursday.
