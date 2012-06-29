* EU summit deal deflates safe-haven bid
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, June 29 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Friday as a deal to let euro zone rescue funds be used to
stabilize debt markets and bolster banks damped demand for
safe-haven U.S. government bonds.
Instead, investors turned to riskier assets, and U.S. stocks
rallied by over 1.75 percent.
Surprising markets, euro zone leaders agreed on Friday to
let their rescue fund inject aid directly into stricken banks
from next year and intervene in bond markets to support troubled
member states.
They also pledged to create a single banking supervisor for
euro zone banks based around the European Central Bank in a
landmark first step towards a European banking union that could
help shore up struggling member Spain.
"Prices of safe bonds are falling because people see risks
reduced by last night's maneuvering," said Carl Weinberg, chief
economist at High Frequency Economics in Valhalla, New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 22/32
lower in price, with their yields rising to 1.66 percent from
1.55 percent late Thursday. Thirty-year bonds fell
1-23/32, their yields rising to 2.76 percent from 2.67 percent.
"EU support for Spain and Italy looks more real today than
it has any time the last three years," said Chris Rupkey,
managing director and chief financial economist at Bank of
Tokyo/Mitsubishi UFJ in New York. "This is not a 'buy some time'
fix. It's big."
Goldman Sachs economist Francesco Garzarelli said in a
research note: "We have opened a long position in Italy, Spain
and Ireland 5-year government yields as we think rates will stay
low in Europe and peripheral spreads come in."
Ten-year Irish government bond yields fell to their lowest
since October 2010. The country's deputy prime minister said a
decision by euro zone leaders to let rescue funds lend directly
to recapitalise banks was a "major game changer" for Ireland and
would ease its path back to financial markets.
Goldman's Garzarelli said the key element of the EU
agreement was that policymakers "established that the link
between sovereign and bank balance sheets needs to be broken."
"Understandably, it will take time to build the new
institutions to allow this to happen," he said.
Fitch ratings agency said the summit eased the near-term
pressure on euro zone sovereign ratings.
The last day of the month proved the exception to the rule
for U.S. Treasuries which outperformed in the second quarter as
investors soured on riskier assets they favored in the first.
Though Treasuries were retreating on Friday, they looked set
to post a substantial return for the quarter.
"Treasuries were up 3.25 percent (for the second quarter) as
of last night's close, versus corporates at 2.8 percent and
securitized instruments at 1.1 percent," said James Sarni,
managing principal at Los Angeles-based Payden & Rygel.
The yield curve also flattened during the quarter, shrinking
the difference between short- and long-term yields. Benchmark
10-year Treasury yields fell about 55 basis points while
two-year Treasury yields slipped just 2 basis points.
"This was due to inflation fears being run out of the market
in the second quarter and we also had this huge transition from
risk on to risk off in the second quarter," Sarni said.
The Federal Reserve's Operation Twist program of selling
shorter-dated maturities and using the proceeds to buy
long-dated maturities also favored lower long-term yields.
Weak U.S. economic data may have moderated somewhat the
retreat in U.S. Treasuries on Friday. Government data showed
U.S. consumer spending was flat in May and rose just 0.1 percent
adjusted for inflation. April's initially reported 0.3 percent
rise in personal consumption expenditures was also revised down
to a slight 0.1 percent increase.
Decision Economics senior economist Pierre Ellis said the
data would probably pull second-quarter GDP estimates down "a
big fraction" of a percentage point.
"More importantly, perceptions of the underlying trend in
consumer spending, something already seen as precarious, will
become shakier still, calling into question all forecasts
pointing to a third-quarter growth reacceleration," he said.
Goldman Sachs economists said second-quarter GDP was now
"tracking" at 1.6 percent and noted core personal consumption
expenditure inflation was lower than expected in May.
