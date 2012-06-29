* EU summit deal deflates safe-haven bid

* Spending data to lower Q2 GDP estimates - economists

* Treasuries outperformed in second quarter (Adds economist's quote, updates prices)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, June 29 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Friday as a deal to let euro zone rescue funds be used to stabilize debt markets and bolster banks damped demand for safe-haven U.S. government bonds.

Instead, investors turned to riskier assets, and U.S. stocks rallied by over 1.75 percent.

Surprising markets, euro zone leaders agreed on Friday to let their rescue fund inject aid directly into stricken banks from next year and intervene in bond markets to support troubled member states.

They also pledged to create a single banking supervisor for euro zone banks based around the European Central Bank in a landmark first step towards a European banking union that could help shore up struggling member Spain.

"Prices of safe bonds are falling because people see risks reduced by last night's maneuvering," said Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics in Valhalla, New York.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 22/32 lower in price, with their yields rising to 1.66 percent from 1.55 percent late Thursday. Thirty-year bonds fell 1-23/32, their yields rising to 2.76 percent from 2.67 percent.

"EU support for Spain and Italy looks more real today than it has any time the last three years," said Chris Rupkey, managing director and chief financial economist at Bank of Tokyo/Mitsubishi UFJ in New York. "This is not a 'buy some time' fix. It's big."

Goldman Sachs economist Francesco Garzarelli said in a research note: "We have opened a long position in Italy, Spain and Ireland 5-year government yields as we think rates will stay low in Europe and peripheral spreads come in."

Ten-year Irish government bond yields fell to their lowest since October 2010. The country's deputy prime minister said a decision by euro zone leaders to let rescue funds lend directly to recapitalise banks was a "major game changer" for Ireland and would ease its path back to financial markets.

Goldman's Garzarelli said the key element of the EU agreement was that policymakers "established that the link between sovereign and bank balance sheets needs to be broken."

"Understandably, it will take time to build the new institutions to allow this to happen," he said.

Fitch ratings agency said the summit eased the near-term pressure on euro zone sovereign ratings.

The last day of the month proved the exception to the rule for U.S. Treasuries which outperformed in the second quarter as investors soured on riskier assets they favored in the first.

Though Treasuries were retreating on Friday, they looked set to post a substantial return for the quarter.

"Treasuries were up 3.25 percent (for the second quarter) as of last night's close, versus corporates at 2.8 percent and securitized instruments at 1.1 percent," said James Sarni, managing principal at Los Angeles-based Payden & Rygel.

The yield curve also flattened during the quarter, shrinking the difference between short- and long-term yields. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell about 55 basis points while two-year Treasury yields slipped just 2 basis points.

"This was due to inflation fears being run out of the market in the second quarter and we also had this huge transition from risk on to risk off in the second quarter," Sarni said.

The Federal Reserve's Operation Twist program of selling shorter-dated maturities and using the proceeds to buy long-dated maturities also favored lower long-term yields.

Weak U.S. economic data may have moderated somewhat the retreat in U.S. Treasuries on Friday. Government data showed U.S. consumer spending was flat in May and rose just 0.1 percent adjusted for inflation. April's initially reported 0.3 percent rise in personal consumption expenditures was also revised down to a slight 0.1 percent increase.

Decision Economics senior economist Pierre Ellis said the data would probably pull second-quarter GDP estimates down "a big fraction" of a percentage point.

"More importantly, perceptions of the underlying trend in consumer spending, something already seen as precarious, will become shakier still, calling into question all forecasts pointing to a third-quarter growth reacceleration," he said.

Goldman Sachs economists said second-quarter GDP was now "tracking" at 1.6 percent and noted core personal consumption expenditure inflation was lower than expected in May. (Additional reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)