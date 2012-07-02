NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. Treasury debt extended price gains on Monday, with 30-year bonds gaining over a point, after June manufacturing data from the Institute for Supply Management came in weaker than had been expected.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 18/32 higher in price to yield 1.58 percent, down from 1.64 percent late Friday. The notes had been trading 8/32 higher just prior to the release of the ISM data.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 1-13/32 higher in price to yield 2.69 percent, down from 2.75 percent late Friday. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)