(Updates to close)
* US manufacturing unexpectedly contracts in June
* Weak factory output raises QE3 expectations
* Asian manufacturing data adds to global growth concerns
* Investors mull last week's European rescue proposals
By Chris Reese and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. Treasury debt prices
advanced on Monday as investors worried that unexpectedly weak
U.S. manufacturing data and doubts about a European deal to ease
the region's debt crisis could make for faltering global growth.
Treasury prices extended gains after data showed the U.S.
manufacturing sector contracted in June for the first time since
July 2009, with 30-year bond prices over a point higher.
"It's weighed on equities, and it's sent money flooding back
into Treasuries," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global
fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco.
But trading was relatively thin, she said, as many traders
took a long weekend ahead of the July 4th holiday on Wednesday.
Bond markets are expected to close at 2 p.m. EDT (1800
GMT)on Tuesday ahead of the holiday.
The U.S. factory data added to speculation the Federal
Reserve may do another round of asset purchases, known as QE3,
perhaps announcing the plan as soon as the central bank's next
policy meeting July 31 - Aug. 1.
"There is a very good chance of QE3 at the August Fed
meeting," said Jacob Oubina, senior U.S. economist at RBC
Capital Markets in New York. "The implication here is a very
soft second half of the year."
Early in the day, Treasuries had firmed following purchasing
managers surveys out of China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan
that showed slowing demand from importing centers such as Europe
and the United States in June.
That took the shine off an agreement by European leaders
last week to let their rescue fund inject aid directly into
stricken banks from next year and intervene in bond markets to
support troubled members.
In addition, Finland and the Netherlands cast doubts on the
deal, with the Finnish government telling parliament that
Helsinki and its Dutch allies would block the euro zone's
permanent bailout fund buying bonds in secondary markets.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Monday were
trading 17/32 higher in price to yield 1.585 percent, down from
1.64 percent late Friday. Benchmark yields have been trading in
a range of 1.56 percent to 1.73 percent since early June, after
yields hit a record low of 1.44 percent on June 1.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity fell to 49.7 from 53.5 the month
before, missing expectations of 52.0, according to a Reuters
poll of economists, and below even the lowest forecast of 50.5.
It was the first time since July 2009 that the index has
fallen below the 50 mark that indicates contraction.
While adding to worries over the pace of global growth, the
manufacturing data supported expectations the Fed will move
ahead with QE3.
The central bank already has purchased $2.3 trillion in
mortgage-related and government debt in an effort to depress
borrowing costs. In June, the Fed extended its current stimulus
program, under which it is selling shorter-dated securities and
buying longer-dated Treasuries.
Investors are also nervously considering the prospect of the
economy hitting a "fiscal cliff" with the scheduled expiration
of tax cuts and deep automatic spending cuts early next year.
"We look for 10-year yields to rise to 1.7 percent in the
third quarter and 1.9 percent by year end," said Ralph Axel,
interest rate strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New
York, adding "the main driver would be a partial resolution of
the fiscal cliff combined with the beginning of a large scale QE
program in September."
Thirty-year Treasury bonds on Monday were
trading 1-08/32 higher in price to yield 2.695 percent, down
from 2.75 percent late Friday.
(Additional reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)