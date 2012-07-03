(Adds economist's quote, updates prices)
* Investors cash in on Monday's manufacturing-driven gains
* Volume thin ahead of early close for Independence Day
* Yields range bound since early June, could stay that way
for months
By Chris Reese and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, July 3 Investors booking profits on
gains in the previous session drove U.S. Treasury debt prices
lower on Tuesday in thin trading ahead of a holiday on Wednesday
and key jobs data at the end of the week.
The Treasuries market was scheduled to close early at 2 p.m.
(1800 GMT) ahead of Wednesday's U.S. Independence Day holiday,
when the market will be closed.
Markets were also looking toward Friday's nonfarm payrolls
data. The U.S. economy is expected to have created 90,000 jobs
in June, according to a Reuters survey, up from 69,000 in May.
"The market's going to be relatively quiet and rangebound
ahead of payrolls," said Julia Coronado, chief economist North
America at BNP Paribas in New York.
"People will be looking to that (data) for signals for, one,
where is the economy going, and, two, what are the chances the
Fed might do QE3?" she added.
Still, analysts said, Treasuries could stay rangebound even
after the payrolls data, until euro zone policymakers
convincingly resolve the region's debt crisis.
The darkening U.S. economic outlook and the raging euro zone
debt crisis have been holding yields at historically low levels,
with rates trading in a well-defined range since early June.
"We are simply stuck at these low yields and will hold at
these low yields for, we suspect, several months to come though
the increased risk is further weakness, which tips the scales to
the yield lows of a few weeks ago," said David Ader, head of
government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Tuesday were
trading 11/32 lower in price to yield 1.624 percent, up from
1.59 percent late Monday. Benchmark yields have been trading in
a range of 1.56 to 1.73 percent since early June, after yields
hit a record low of 1.44 percent on June 1.
Yields fell on Monday after data showing U.S. manufacturing
shrank in June for the first time in nearly three years.
But investors "overreacted" to that data, said Jim Vogel, an
interest rate strategist at FTN Financial.
"We had a bit of catch-up selling to do as soon as it became
clear domestic equities were going to have an up day," he said.
Few expect Treasury yields to shoot higher any time soon.
"The long end of the curve is overvalued, but long-dated
yields will stay at these levels due to safety bids on the
problems in Europe and you have Operation Twist," said Stan
Shipley, economist at ISI International Strategy & Investment in
New York.
The Federal Reserve in June extended its latest stimulus
program, nicknamed "Operation Twist," under which the central
bank is selling its shorter-dated U.S. government debt holdings
and buying longer-dated Treasuries in a bid to lower longer-term
borrowing costs such as those on mortgages.
The program was extended through December.
