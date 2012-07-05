(Adds comment, updated prices)

By Karen Brettell and Luciana Lopez

NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Thursday after China and the European Central Bank cut interest rates more aggressively than expected, fueling worries that global growth could be faltering more than anticipated.

China's central bank cut interest rates for the second time in two months, while the European Central Bank cut interest rates to a record low 0.75 percent and lowered its deposit rate, which acts as a floor for the money market, to zero from 0.25 percent.

"The China cut was a surprise, as was for many the deposit rate cut by the ECB," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

"The market is trying to figure out whether things are worse than they thought, or whether we are going to get continued stimulus and improved performance in risk assets," Vogel said.

Comments from ECB President Mario Draghi added to fears that Europe's debt crisis will worsen yet further.

"We see now a weakening of growth in the whole of the euro area, including the country or countries that had not experienced that before," he said.

Treasuries temporarily pared price gains and yields hit session highs after the ADP National Employment Report showed that U.S. private employers added 176,000 jobs in June, topping economists' expectations of 105,000 jobs.

This selloff faded, however, as traders looked further into the data and saw that most of the surprise growth was related to small companies in the service industry, Vogel said.

Treasuries also gained a bit after data from the Institute for Supply Management showed that growth in the dominant U.S. services sector slowed in June to a two-and-a-half year low.

Price gains were seen limited, however, as investors focused on the government's comprehensive payroll report to be released on Friday.

A particularly poor number could boost expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might engage in another round of quantitative easing.

Policymakers could need to see an uptick in the unemployment rate before they move, said Kevin Cummins, economist at UBS Securities in New York.

"I think it's still mixed enough that they (the Fed) probably are reluctant to do anything more to increase their balance sheet," Cummins said.

The data are expected to show that employers added 90,000 jobs in June, according to the median of 77 economists polled by Reuters.

But traders may now be looking for a number slightly over 100,000, following the ADP report, said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.

Treasuries could stay rangebound, with 10-year debt yielding from about 1.67 percent to about 1.56 percent, for awhile yet, according to RBS.

"We remain neutral on Treasuries until price action, momentum studies and facts/prices guide us otherwise," wrote RBS' William O'Donnell, John Briggs and Gabriel Mann.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 09/32 in price to yield 1.599 percent, down from 1.63 percent on Tuesday. The yields fell to a session low of 1.58 percent after the China rate cut.

The Federal Reserve bought $4.71 billion in notes due 2020 to 2022 on Thursday as part of its Operation Twist program, which is designed to lower long-term borrowing costs. (Editing by Dave Zimmerman)