(Updates to close)
By Karen Brettell and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Thursday after China and the European Central Bank cut interest
rates more aggressively than an ticipated, adding to worries
about a global slowdown one day before key U.S. jobs data are
expected.
China's central bank cut interest rates for the second time
in two months, while the European Central Bank cut interest
rates to a record low 0.75 percent and lowered its deposit rate,
which acts as a floor for the money market, to zero from 0.25
percent.
"The China cut was a surprise, as was for many, the deposit
rate cut by the ECB," said Jim Vogel, interest-rate strategist
at FTN Financial in Memphis.
"The market is trying to figure out whether things are worse
than they thought, or whether we are going to get continued
stimulus and improved performance in risk assets," Vogel said.
ECB President Mario Draghi added to fears that Europe's debt
crisis will worsen i n comments at a news conference.
"We see now a weakening of growth in the whole of the euro
area, including the country or countries that had not
experienced that before," he said.
Treasuries temporarily pared price gains and yields hit
session highs after the ADP National Employment Report showed
that U.S. private-sector employers added 176,000 jobs in June,
topping economists' expectations of 105,000 jobs.
This selloff faded, however, as traders looked further into
the data and saw that most of the surprising growth was related
to small companies in the service industry, Vogel said.
Treasuries also gained a bit after data from the Institute
for Supply Management showed that growth in the dominant U.S.
services sector slowed in June to a two-and-a-half-year low.
Price gains were seen limited, however, as investors focused
on the government's comprehensive payroll report to b e released
on Friday.
A particularly poor number could boost expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve might engage in another round of
quantitative easing.
Policymakers could need to see an uptick in the unemployment
rate before they move, said Kevin Cummins, economist at UBS
Securities in New York.
"I think it's still mixed enough that they (the Fed)
probably are reluctant to do anything more to increase their
balance sheet," Cummins said.
The data are expected to show that employers added 90,000
jobs in June, according to the median of 77 economists polled by
Reuters.
But traders may now be looking for a number slightly over
100,000, following the ADP report, said Sean Murphy, a
Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.
Treasuries could stay rangebound, with 10-year debt yielding
from about 1.67 percent to about 1.56 percent, for awhile yet,
according to RBS.
"We remain neutral on Treasuries until price action,
momentum studies and facts/prices guide us otherwise," wrote
RBS' William O'Donnell, John Briggs and Gabriel Mann.
The benchmark 10-year note was up 10/32 in price
to yield 1.598 percent, down from 1.63 percent on Tuesday. The
yi eld f ell to a session low of 1.58 percent after the China rate
cut.
The Federal Reserve bought $4.71 billion in notes due 2020
to 2022 on Thursday as part of its Operation Twist program,
which is designed to lower long-term borrowing costs.
(Editing by Dave Zimmerman and Jan Paschal)