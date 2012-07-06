Russia finmin will offer OFZ bonds for households in April
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. Treasuries prices rose and benchmark 10-year note yields fell to their lowest levels in four days after data showed that U.S. employers added 80,000 jobs in June, beneath expectations.
Ten-year notes were last up 9/32 in price to yield 1.57 percent, down from 1.60 percent late on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds increased 15/32 in price to yield 2.70 percent, down from 2.72 percent. (Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, Feb 27 France's 10-year bond yield fell to a one-month low on Monday, after latest polls suggested French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of presidential elections in May.
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering