NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. Treasuries prices rose and benchmark 10-year note yields fell to their lowest levels in four days after data showed that U.S. employers added 80,000 jobs in June, beneath expectations.

Ten-year notes were last up 9/32 in price to yield 1.57 percent, down from 1.60 percent late on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds increased 15/32 in price to yield 2.70 percent, down from 2.72 percent. (Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)