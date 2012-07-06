(Adds comment, updates prices)
By Karen Brettell and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. Treasury debt yields hit a
one-month low on Friday after weaker-than-expected jobs data
lifted expectations for more easing from the Federal Reserve,
days before meeting minutes could give investors clarity on the
mind-set of policymakers.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 17/32 in price to yield
1.541 percent, the lowest since June 5. The yield was down from
1.60 percent late on Thursday.
Yields sank after data showed U.S. employers added 80,000
jobs in June, below the 90,000 consensus forecast in a Reuters
poll of economists.
The payrolls report "is a QE-friendly number," said Suvrat
Prakash, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
"They haven't made any progress in lowering the unemployment
rate," Prakash said. "We don't need things to get much worse
than this for QE. You just need things to stay in this mediocre
state for a couple of quarters."
The 10-year note yield hit a record low of 1.44 percent on
June 1, also after weak U.S. jobs data and worries about
Europe's debt crisis.
Some traders' expectations about the data had been even
higher at slightly more than 100,000 jobs after seeing other
jobs reports on Thursday that were better than expected.
"The longer jobs growth stays in this subdued range, the
less likely it is that the slowdown is due to the temporary
effects of the unusual weather and previous rise in gasoline
prices, and the more likely it is due to the more persistent
issues of concerns over the global economy and the fiscal
position at home," wrote Paul Dales of London-based Capital
Economics.
Gains were somewhat limited, however, by relatively modest
expectations before the data was released.
The weak report may increase the likelihood that the Fed
will launch a third round of quantitative easing to stimulate
growth.
The U.S. central bank last month said it would extend
through 2012 its Operation Twist program where it buys long-term
debt and sells short-term notes to fund the purchases.
Minutes from that meeting are due Wednesday, July 11, and
could help investors understand how closely policymakers are
already leaning toward more stimulus - or not.
Thirty-year bonds increased 1-8/32 in price to
yield 2.660 percent, down from 2.72 percent on Thursday.
