By Karen Brettell and Luciana Lopez

NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. Treasury debt yields hit a one-month low on Friday after weaker-than-expected jobs data ra ised ex pectations for more easing from the Federal Reserve, days before meeting minutes could give investors hin ts on the mind-set of policymakers.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 14/32 in price to yield 1.553 percent and hit their lowest since June 5. The yield was down from 1.60 percent late on Thursday.

Yields slid after data showed U.S. employers added 80,000 jobs in June, below the 90,000 consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

The payrolls report "is a QE-friendly number," said Suvrat Prakash, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.

"They haven't made any progress in lowering the unemployment rate," Prakash said. "We don't need things to get much worse than this for QE (quantitative easing). You just need things to stay in this mediocre state for a couple of quarters."

The 10-year note yield hit a record low of 1.44 percent on June 1, also after weak U.S. jobs data and worries about Europe's debt crisis.

Some traders' expectations about the data had been even higher at slightly more than 100,000 jobs after seeing other jobs reports on Thursday that were better than expected.

"The longer jobs growth stays in this subdued range, the less likely it is that the slowdown is due to the temporary effects of the unusual weather and previous rise in gasoline prices, and the more likely it is due to the more persistent issues of concerns over the global economy and the fiscal position at home," wrote Paul Dales of London-based Capital Economics.

But gains were somewhat limited by relatively modest expectations before the data was released.

The data increased the chances of the Federal Reserve launching a new round of monetary stimulus to boost growth, a Reuters poll of Wall Street economists showed.

The median of forecasts from 16 primary dealers - the large financial institutions that do business directly with the Fed - showed a 70 percent chance the central bank will for the third time expand its balance sheet via large-scale bond purchases also known as quantitative easing.

The U.S. central bank last month said it would extend through 2012 its Operation Twist program where it buys long-term debt and sells short-term notes to fund the purchases.

Minutes from that meeting are due Wednesday, July 11, and could help investors understand how closely policymakers are already leaning toward more stimulus - or not.

Thirty-year bonds increased 1-03/32 in price to yield 2.667 percent, down from 2.72 percent on Thursday. (Editing by Kenneth Barry, James Dalgleish and Leslie Gevirtz)