* Europe, economic concerns offset pre-auction moves
* Three-year note sale seen fetching solid demand
* Fed's Bullard says policy appropriate for now
(Updates market action, adds fresh quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. government debt prices
w ere little changed on Tuesday as s afe haven b ids on nagging
concerns about Europe's fiscal woes and a slowing U.S. economy
offset dealers paring their bond holdings ahead of a $32 billion
thre e-year note auct ion.
The Treasuries market bounced in a tight trading range after
gaining the previous three sessions, with y ields hovering near
their historic lows.
"We pulled back here because of supply, but at the end of
the day, Europe still rules the roost," said Scott Graham, head
of U.S. government bond trading at BMO Capital Markets in
Chicago.
European politicians and policy-makers have not convinced
investors they have a comprehensive plan to contain their debt
situation that could spiral into a global crisis, analysts said.
Still , news that euro zone ministers agreed on Tuesday to
give Spain an extra year until 2014 to meet its deficit
reduction targets he lped stabilize stock markets and the euro,
c u rbing safe haven bids for U.S. government debt, they said.
[ID :nL6E8IA31V]
Hopes Germany's top court will approve the euro zone's new
bailout fund also reduced some investor anxiety.
"From a risk perspective, we stepped back from the ledge
here," said Stan Shipley, bond strategist with ISI Group in New
York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
down 1/32 in price at 102-3/32 with a yield of 1.52 percent, up
0.5 basis point from Monday's close.
The 10-year yield is about 8 basis points above the level
set on June 1, which was the lowest going back to the early
1800s, according to data gathered by Reuters.
On below-average trading volume, the 30-year bond
was 3/32 lower at 107-22/32, yielding 2.63 percent,
up 0.6 basis point from late on Monday.
Meanwhile, last Friday's weaker-than-expected non-farm
payrolls report and recent comments from Federal Reserve
officials have raised expectations that the U.S. central bank
may be ready to embark on a third round of large scale bond
purchases, dubbed QE3.
"We are seeing more Fed officials saying QE3 is making
sense," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency
trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York.
Three top Federal Reserve policymakers on Monday laid the
groundwork for a third round of bond purchases, saying the U.S.
recovery was weak and unemployment far too high.
On Tuesday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the
euro zone debt crisis and disappointing growth in the United
States and China are worrisome but U.S. monetary policy is
correct as it stands. Bullard, who is not a voting member of the
Fed's policy-setting group this year, was speaking at a forum in
London.
In the current climate of rock-bottom rates, investor
appetite for Treasuries has remained sturdy. This should provide
support for this week's $66 billion in combined coupon-bearing
supply from the U.S. Treasury Department, analysts said.
C ompared with Treasuries, German, Japanese and Swiss
government debt are expensive safehaven alternatives. T he yield
on Sw iss 10-year de bt < CH10YT=RR> is nearly 1 percentage point
lower than its Treasuries counterpart.
"Globally we are still cheap," BMO's Graham said.
Nevertheless, some analysts cautioned the low yields on the
new Treasuries have not enticed aggressive bids from investors
who are seeking income.
"They will probably go well, but there is no guarantee,"
Shipley said of the upcoming three-year auction. "The last set
of auctions didn't go so well."
In "when-issued" trading, traders expect the three-year note
issue that comes due in July 2015 to sell at a
yield of 0. 3630 pe rcent. This was below the high yield of 0.387
percent cleared at the June auction.
The Treasury will announce the three-year note auction
results shortly after 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)