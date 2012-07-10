* Europe, economic concerns offset pre-auction moves

* Three-year note sale seen fetching solid demand

* Fed's Bullard says policy appropriate for now

* Fed buys $1.32 bln TIPS for Operation Twist (Updates market action after Fed's TIPS purchase)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. government debt prices were little changed on Tuesday as safe-haven bids on nagging concerns about Europe's fiscal woes and the struggling U.S. economy offset selling by dealers who pared holdings ahead of a $32 billion three-year note auction.

Treasuries bounced in a tight trading range after three sessions of gains, with yields hovering near historic lows.

"We pulled back here because of supply, but at the end of the day, Europe still rules the roost," said Scott Graham, head of U.S. government bond trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.

European politicians and policy-makers have not convinced investors they have a comprehensive plan to contain the region's debt crisis, analysts said.

Still, news that euro zone ministers agreed on Tuesday to give Spain an extra year until 2014 to meet deficit reduction targets helped stabilize stock markets and the euro, curbing a safety bid for U.S. government debt, they said.

Hopes Germany's top court will approve the euro zone's new bailout fund also helped reduce investor anxiety.

"From a risk perspective, we stepped back from the ledge here," said Stan Shipley, bond strategist with ISI Group in New York.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were unchanged in price at 102-4/32 with a yield of 1.52 percent, also unchanged from Monday's close.

The 10-year yield is about 8 basis points above a roughly 200-year low set on June 1, according to data gathered by Reuters.

On below-average trading volume, the 30-year bond was 1/32 firmer at 107-26/32, yielding 2.62 percent, down 0.2 basis point from late on Monday.

The long bond erased earlier losses and touched session highs after the Federal Reserve bought $1.32 billion in Treasury inflation-protected securities, its latest purchase of longer-dated debt for Operation Twist.

Meanwhile, last Friday's disappointing report on the labor market in June and recent comments from Fed officials have raised expectations that the U.S. central bank may be ready to embark on a third round of large scale bond purchases, dubbed QE3.

"We are seeing more Fed officials saying QE3 is making sense," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York.

Three top Federal Reserve policymakers on Monday laid the groundwork for a third round of bond purchases, saying the U.S. recovery was weak and unemployment far too high.

Not all Fed officials are convinced that more stimulus is needed for now.

On Tuesday, the president of the St. Louis Fed, James Bullard, said the U.S. economy is still some way from needing more asset-buying stimulus, even though he called the euro zone debt crisis and disappointing growth in the United States and China worrisome. Bullard, who is considered a centrist among Fed policy makers and who is not a voting member of the Fed's policy-setting group this year, spoke at a forum in London.

In the current climate of rock-bottom rates, investor appetite for Treasuries has remained sturdy. That should provide support for this week's $66 billion in combined coupon-bearing supply from the U.S. Treasury Department, analysts said.

Compared with Treasuries, German, Japanese and Swiss government debt are expensive safe-haven alternatives. The yield on Swiss 10-year debt is nearly 1 percentage point lower than its Treasuries counterpart.

"Globally we are still cheap," BMO's Graham said.

Nevertheless, some analysts cautioned the low yields on the new Treasuries have not enticed aggressive bids from investors who are seeking income.

"They will probably go well, but there is no guarantee," Shipley said of the upcoming three-year auction. "The last set of auctions didn't go so well."

In "when-issued" trading, traders expect the three-year note issue that comes due in July 2015 to sell at a yield of 0.3630 percent. That is below the high yield of 0.387 percent cleared at the June auction.

The Treasury will announce the three-year note auction results shortly after 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). (Editing by Leslie Adler)