By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. government debt prices
edged up on Tuesday as safe-haven bids on nagging concerns about
Europe's fiscal woes and the struggling U.S. economy offset new
debt sales by the Treasury.
The Treasury sold $32 billion in new three-year notes on
Tuesday at a high yield of 3.67 percent, the first in $66
billion in sales scheduled for this week.
A $21 billion sale of ten-year notes on Wednesday is
expected to generate relatively strong demand as U.S. government
bonds benefit from a lack of alternatives for investors seeking
relatively low-risk debt.
"The demand for Treasuries far outstrips the supply.
Treasuries are the last man standing in regards to safe assets,"
said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
Concerns that Europe will fail to contain its debt crisis
have led investors to seek out U.S. debt after the euro slumped
to a new two-year low against the dollar.
Euro zone ministers struggled to reassure financial markets
on Tuesday that an aid package for Spain they outlined overnight
will help stabilize the currency bloc - a task made all the
harder by a German legal challenge to its crisis-fighting tools.
Treasuries have also benefited relative to German bunds as
concerns over Germany's liability for weaker euro zone nations
increased volatility in the country's bonds.
At the same time, increasing bets that a slowing economy
will prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to launch a third round of
quantitative easing has led investors to anticipate that
Treasuries yields could drop even further from historic lows.
Benchmark 10-year notes traded with yields of
1.51 percent on Tuesday, only 7 basis points higher than a
roughly 200-year low 1.44 percent set on June 1.
"We are seeing more Fed officials saying QE3 is making
sense," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency
trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York.
Last Friday's disappointing report on the labor market in
June and recent comments from Fed officials have raised
expectations that the U.S. central bank may be ready to embark
on a third round of large scale bond purchases, dubbed QE3.
Three top Federal Reserve policymakers on Monday laid the
groundwork for a third round of bond purchases, saying the U.S.
recovery was weak and unemployment far too high.
Minutes from the Fed's June meeting released on Wednesday
will be closely watched for signs of a growing consensus for
further stimulus.
One factor that may delay potential new easing, however, is
that inflation and inflation expectations remain higher than
when the Fed launched its previous two rounds of easing, when
Chairman Ben Bernanke worried about the risk of deflation.
"I think Bernanke thinks of easing as something that can
stop deflationary expectations," said Eric Stein, a portfolio
manager at Eaton Vance in Boston.
"We've had weak growth but we haven't really had
deflationary expectations, that's why we haven't seen it yet,"
Stein said.
