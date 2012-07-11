* Europe, growth worries offset pre-auction moves

* Reopened 10-year debt on track for record low yield

* Traders look to FOMC minutes for hints of QE3

* U.S. Fed purchases $4.77 bln longer-dated debt (Updates market action after Fed purchase, adds quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. government debt prices were firm on Wednesday as worries about the European debt crisis and a slowing U.S. economy pinned benchmark yields near 5-1/2 week lows ahead of an auction of 10-year notes.

The U.S. Treasury Department is scheduled to sell $21 billion of a 10-year notes originally issued in May. The reopening, part of this week's $66 billion in coupon-bearing supply, is on track to fetch a yield that would be a record low for a 10-year auction.

Investors typically reduce their bond holdings ahead of an auction to make room for new supply, but lingering anxiety about Europe's fiscal problems and a sluggish U.S. economy has made them reluctant to part with their safe-haven positions in bonds.

"The economic data have not been very good, and Europe just keeps on putting on bandages," said Brian Rehling, senior fixed-income strategist with Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis, Missouri.

"Some people seem to be willing to hide out in Treasuries," he said. "The question is whether they are willing to do it long-term because it will become pretty painful at these low yields."

In late morning trading, benchmark 10-year notes were unchanged in price at 102-8/32, bouncing in a tight 8/32 range. The 10-year yield was last 1.50 percent, 6 basis points higher than a roughly 200-year low 1.44 percent set on June 1.

The 30-year bond was unchanged at 108-8/32 with a yield of 2.60 percent, 9 basis points above record low recorded on June 1.

In the "when-issued" sector, traders expect the reopened 10-year note to sell at a yield of 1.511 percent. This is below the 1.622 percent yield that was the record low at a 10-year auction set in June, according to U.S. Treasury data.

The U.S. Treasury will announce the 10-year auction results shortly after 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).

With fears of a recession spreading in Europe and slowing growth in the United States and China, traders have raised expectations the Federal Reserve will soon embark on a third round of large scale bond purchases, dubbed QE3, to stimulate the U.S. economy.

Traders will search for clues in the minutes on the Fed's June 19-20 policy meeting on whether the U.S. central bank is prepared to make such a move.

Two days ago, three top Fed officials laid the groundwork for a third round of bond purchases, citing the anemic U.S. recovery and persistently high unemployment.

But some analysts said recent data is not weak enough to result in more stimulus from the Fed.

"The data have not reached that bar yet. We don't think it will do anything soon," said Chris Ahrens, interest rate strategist at UBS in Stamford, Connecticut.

Amid speculation on QE3, the Fed continues to buy longer-dated Treasuries for Operation Twist, which is intended to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

It purchased $4.77 billion in U.S. government debt due in July 2018 to June 2019.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)